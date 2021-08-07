Justin Timberlake Mourns the Death of His Longtime ‘Tennessee Kids’ Backup Singer
Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of his longtime backup singer and Tennessee Kids member, Nicole Hurst. On Friday (Aug.6) the "Man of the Woods" singer wrote a heartwrenching Instagram post dedicated to the 39-year-old Houston native. He shared photos and videos from their time together over the years, they frequently referred to one another as "bro" and "sister." Another clip shows Timberlake serenading Hurst with "Happy Birthday" to celebrate her special day.mix957gr.com
Comments / 0