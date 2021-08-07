Justin Timberlake Mourns the Death of His Longtime ‘Tennessee Kids’ Backup Singer

Today on the show we learned that Christine loves Gus. Who is Gus? It's her Dad. So, you might be asking why is that weird or why is the podcasted named after some love from a daughter to a father. Well, that's because we had a Rando Texto where a member of the Click of Six was having a hard time dating a girl with the same name as his sister. So, just like we love to do, we turned that around on Christine and asked if she would date someone with the same name as her Dad. And that topic ended up blowing up and resulting in many laughs. Also on the show, Christine and Steve debate Fish over sharing medals at the Olympics, Christine shared her love/hate relationship with sleep for Christine-ology, and you told us your dating horror stories for today's Text Question of the Day. All of that and much more on today's show!