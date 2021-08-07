Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That's my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives," he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
65K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Reduced visibility hampers Alaska plane wreckage effort

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Foggy and reduced visibility conditions delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said efforts to reach the site Sunday...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US turns to social media influencers to boost vaccine rates

DENVER — (AP) — As a police sergeant in a rural town, Carlos Cornejo isn’t the prototypical social media influencer. But his Spanish-language Facebook page with 650,000 followers was exactly what Colorado leaders were looking for as they recruited residents to try to persuade the most vaccine-hesitant. Cornejo, 32, is...
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, were stymied again Monday by poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

23-year-old worker killed in electrocution accident at Perdue facility in Georgia

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A worker was killed when he was electrocuted Sunday at a Perdue Farm facility in Middle Georgia. Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard told Channel 2 Action News that 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found around 5:30 a.m. by another worker. Gabbard said the worker first thought that Ramirez was bent over, as if he was picking up an object, but when he went over to touch him, he felt a shock.
Huntington, WVPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

West Virginia police: Man recorded himself killing grandpa, sent video to family members

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Maurice “Moe” Sill sat on a bench in the woods of his retirement community one summer day in 2019, enjoying nature. When the 94-year-old retired college professor’s grandson called 911 and reported Sill had collapsed from a sudden medical episode, police and paramedics in Huntington, West Virginia, responded and found Sill dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy