Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Durant Does It Again

By Beau Dure
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when the U.S. men's basketball team lost an exhibition to Nigeria? And then the Olympic opener against France?. All is forgotten, more or less, now that Kevin Durant has once again put the team on his back to clinch the team's fourth straight gold medal, a feat that is getting progressively more difficult as the NBA grows more international and the EuroLeague continues its growth, giving teams like France plenty of tough, experienced players who make things interesting. Durant and Jayson Tatum led the scoring as the USA withstood run after run to win 87-82. (STORY)

