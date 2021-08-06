Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

ROC Tops Technical Round of Artistic Swimming Team Final

By Tess DeMeyer
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom superheroes to sign language, the nine routines performed during the first portion of the artistic swimming team competition had something for everyone. The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee earned the highest score of the technical round with a 97.2979. Compared to the other teams, everything the Russians did was a touch sharper, a bit higher and in absolutely perfect sync. The scores from this round will carry over to the final day of competition where teams perform their free routines, meaning the ROC will have an advantage before diving into the pool tomorrow.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Svetlana Romashina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Roc#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce clash in Lausanne

Fresh from her double Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah will be looking to crown a dream 2021 in the coming weeks as she attacks a third Diamond Trophy, and she resumes her title charge with a mouth-watering clash of the titans in Lausanne on August 26th. Thompson-Herah...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Artistic Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics

The world's elite underwater acrobats take to the Tokyo Aquatics center pool for the latest edition of Olympics competition in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. The action begins Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET with the preliminary free routine of the duet competition, followed by two more days...
SportsNBC Miami

Bulgaria Upsets ROC in Group Rhythmic Gymnastics Final

Bulgaria, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, upset the gold medal favorite Russian Olympic Committee to win the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics title at the Tokyo Olympics. Bulgaria led the field with its five balls performance in the first rotation, scoring a 47.550. The nation followed that up with a 44.550...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Fencing-ROC scoops gold in women's foil team final

CHIBA, Japan, July 29 (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) cruised to victory in the women's foil team event on Thursday, beating France in the finals at the Tokyo Games. Ranked number one in the world, the Russians slowly and steadily opened and extended their lead over the French,...
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech grad Scott Vincent jumps into the Top 15 heading into golf’s final round in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan (WFXR/AP) — Scott Vincent recorded his best round of golf yet at the Tokyo Olympics after shooting a 5-under 66 on Saturday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. The former Virginia Tech golfer moved up the leaderboard from 34th to 17th heading into the final day of competition. Vincent’s third round included five birdies and was one stroke better than Friday’s second round and seven strokes better than Thursday’s opening round.
Swimming & Surfingdailyjournal.net

No surprise: Russia leads artistic swimming duet prelims

TOKYO — Overwhelming favorites Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia led artistic swimming duet after the free routine preliminaries Monday night. Romashina and Kolesnichenko received marks totaling 97.9000 points for a routine that was accompanied by the music “Spiders.”. They were followed by China’s Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan...
Swimming & Surfingsandiegolocaldirectory.org

A historic final day of swimming in Tokyo

Olympians taking part in Tokyo 2020 are competing for a chance to write a page in the history books — and hopefully bring home a medal. If you do win a medal — be it gold, silver or bronze — they’re pretty much priceless. Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who...
Swimming & SurfingKansas City Star

Romashina goes for record 6th gold in artistic swimming

Russian Svetlana Romashina will go for her record sixth gold medal in artistic swimming Wednesday after leading the preliminaries of duet. Romashina teamed with Svetlana Kolesnichenko to post the top scores in both free and technical routines. Their performance to “Kalinka" by Little Big gave them a score of 97.1079...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

In swimming’s finale, Caeleb Dressel and the U.S. relay teams have a lot on the line.

Swimming comes to a frantic finish on Sunday (Saturday night in the United States) with five finals, and a flurry of medals, at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. The most compelling race for the Americans could be the first one, the men’s 50-meter freestyle. Caeleb Dressel enters the pool having already won three gold medals at these Games, in the 4x100 freestyle relay, the 100 free and the 100 butterfly. His time in the 100 butterfly, 49.45 seconds, was a world record. He has dominated the event in recent years, winning gold at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019.
Connecticut Statetricornernews.com

Marvelwood eco team moves to final round

KENT — Marvelwood’s Envirothon team won the 2021 Connecticut State competition. It is organized by the Connecticut Envirothon program. Students who participated in the team of environmentalists included Aiden Cherniske of Kent, Ashley Wilkins of Kent, Brennan Wilkins of Kent, Madeleine Paddock of Lakeville and Olivia Pignataro of Carmel, N.Y. They were led by their faculty advisor, Science Department Chair Laurie Doss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy