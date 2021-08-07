Cancel
College Sports

Smart on Texas-OU joining SEC: 'I'm happy they're coming'

By Jake Rowe
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirby Smart hasn't been living under a rock. He knows what has been going on in the SEC the past couple of weeks, that Texas and Oklahoma have petitioned for membership in the SEC, gotten invited, and accepted. He's also adamant about the lack of thought he has put into...

247sports.com

University of Georgia
Athens
College Sports
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban addresses absence of Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley from fall practice

As Alabama took to the field to open its fall practice this weekend, one key player that was missing from the field was tight end Jahleel Bilingsley. He didn’t make significant contributions to the offense as a freshman in 2019 but saw his stock rise in 2020 as he recorded 18 catches for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, he totaled 2 catches for 27 yards.
NFLwtaw.com

University of Oklahoma Board Of Regents Unanimously Votes For OU To Join The SEC

News release from the University of Oklahoma’s athletic department:. The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met today and unanimously authorized proceedings that allow the university to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 2025 after the expiration of the Big 12 Conference’s current media rights agreements. “The board’s action today...
Texas StatePosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators: Mullen Excited About OU, Texas Joining SEC

There will be some new competition in the Southeastern Conference, and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is embracing it. Last week, it was made official and Oklahoma and Texas will be leaving the Big 12, taking their talents to the SEC. While it's not quite known yet when that will actually transpire, many have already suggested the two programs will be competing with the top college football conference in just a season.
Texas StateJoplin Globe

OU, Texas formally request SEC membership

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma and Texas took another step toward the SEC on Tuesday. In another joint statement, both universities said they have formally requested membership into the Southeastern Conference beginning July 1, 2025. The Big 12’s grant-of-rights agreement expires June 30, 2025. “We believe that there would be mutual...
College Sportscyclonefanatic.com

Bowlsby responds to OU, UT’s request to join SEC

The following is a press release from Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby. The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year. The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success. We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future.
Texas StateDaily Item

SEC extends conference offer to OU, Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — The SEC said Thursday that its presidents and chancellors unanimously voted to formally extend membership invitations to OU and Texas, paving the way for both teams to officially depart the Big 12. If both teams accept, they will become SEC members July 1, 2025, according to SEC...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Texas, Oklahoma invited to join SEC

Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank. The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That's when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
NFLwcn247.com

Packers awaiting Rodgers...Texas, OU SEC moves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says he’s optimistic that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play for them this season but added that the three-time MVP hasn’t told him about his plans. Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season. The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.
Texas StateRaleigh News & Observer

Mark Bradley: Texas and OU to the SEC could mean the end of the NCAA

There was never a plan for college football. On Nov. 6, 1869 — only four years after Americans fought Americans on battlefields — Rutgers played New Jersey. The latter is now known as Princeton. Rutgers won 6-4. Nothing since has gone according to script, there having been no script. The sport hasn’t so much evolved as careened from place to place.
Texas Statehogville.net

OU, Texas officially request invitation to join SEC

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin say they are trying to leave the Big 12 Conference. Last week, rumors began swirling that the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas were looking at options to join the powerful Southeastern Conference. After...
Texas State247Sports

Johnny Manziel weighs in on Texas, OU possibly joining SEC

The next wave of college football realignment has officially arrived. Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 Conference on Monday that they do not plan to renew their grant of rights agreements with the league when they expire in 2025. On Tuesday, the two schools formally applied for membership to the Southeastern Conference.
College Sportsklaw.com

OU Officially Applies To Join The SEC Conference

Yesterday, after a weekend of raging rumors, the University of Oklahoma officially announced they were leaving the Big 12 conference and stated they still weren't sure or still considering options of where they will eventually play after their current conference contract expires in 2025. Of course, while it was fun to wildly speculate and fantasize OU joining the Big 10 or the ACC for the sake of getting huge rival games each season, their choice to join the SEC was an obvious given since the media payouts and assumed higher competition would reap higher rewards for the school. Today, a full single day later, OU and UT have officially notified the Southeastern Conference they are seeking "an invitation for membership" as the fifteenth and sixteenth teams respectively, but there's something here I don't think either school has thought about yet...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Kirk's opinion on OU and UT joining the SEC...

We feel the same then. Im sure Herbie isn't "split" i am sure he hates this as much as other traditionalists do. "I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
Texas State247Sports

South Carolina president on Texas, OU joining the SEC

With the expectations of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, conference realignment talks dominate the headlines. As both schools inch closer and closer to joining college football’s best conference, how do current SEC schools feel about the expansion?. On Monday, University of South Carolina Interim President...

