Smart on Texas-OU joining SEC: 'I'm happy they're coming'

Yesterday, after a weekend of raging rumors, the University of Oklahoma officially announced they were leaving the Big 12 conference and stated they still weren't sure or still considering options of where they will eventually play after their current conference contract expires in 2025. Of course, while it was fun to wildly speculate and fantasize OU joining the Big 10 or the ACC for the sake of getting huge rival games each season, their choice to join the SEC was an obvious given since the media payouts and assumed higher competition would reap higher rewards for the school. Today, a full single day later, OU and UT have officially notified the Southeastern Conference they are seeking "an invitation for membership" as the fifteenth and sixteenth teams respectively, but there's something here I don't think either school has thought about yet...
