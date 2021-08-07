Cancel
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Breaches Resistance Zones as Bitcoin Eyes $47,000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $43,000 as Bitcoin Eyes $47,000 – August 7, 2021. Bitcoin has resumed a fresh upward move as Bitcoin eyes $47,000. The first uptrend rallied to a high of $42,299.20 but was resisted. The second uptrend resumed after the crypto fell to the low of $37,519.20. BTC’s price has broken the resistance at $42,299 as the market approaches the high of $44,000. In other words, buyers have succeeded in breaching the resistance from $34,400 to $42,451 high.

Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Nearly Hits $3200 Level

The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is moving higher and above the main barrier of $3000 as the coin stays higher. ETH/USD continues to keep the bullish movement as the coin is seen breaking the higher highs making a gain of almost 2.91% as the coin touches the daily high of $3190. However, the second-largest crypto is managing to keep its price above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages while the traders expect Ethereum to prepare itself steadily for a ride towards $4000.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

5 Top Crypto to Buy this Week [BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB,MATIC] August 2021 Week 2

The overall market cap for the crypto industry is pegged at $1.83 trillion. Over 11,000 cryptocurrencies are currently listed, and many more are being added by the day. Adoption has also doubled, per a Crypto.com report. For most investors, this can be overwhelming finding the top crypto to buy for maximum returns. To streamline this process, we created a roundup of top crypto to buy this month.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Binance Coin Price Up 5.4% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $59.69 billion and $1.62 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $354.98 or 0.00775037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Uniswap and Chainlink Price Analysis: 09 August

Bitcoin’s rejection of the $45,000 mark also dragged the industry’s altcoins down. The likes of UNI and LINK logged considerable daily losses. UNI broke below its support line of $26 while LINK inched closer to its crucial support line of $21.54. Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s press time value stood at $43,948...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto comes alive thanks to ETH and BTC's exit from the flat

Last weekend was very bright for the crypto market. Bitcoin touched $45K and then faced selling pressure. Nevertheless, bitcoin's almost daily growth since the beginning of the month has set crypto market participants up for the positive. The benchmark cryptocurrency's growth in price came with higher trading volumes, though they are far from this year's highs.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Targets $50,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC breaks $45,000 for the first time in over 2 months with more than 4.74% gain. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is pushing the market above the crucial resistance level of $45,500. However, the number-one crypto is moving with strong bullish momentum after a sustainable break above the upper boundary of the channel to create an additional uptrend. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is seen gaining close to 5% since the beginning of the day after recovering from the support level of $42,800 support.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Now Retesting Critical Resistance, Is $50K Incoming?

Another week – another impressive BTC rally. The cryptocurrency has pushed higher in the past week, at one point making an intraweek high above major resistance at the 21-week moving average and the 200-day moving average. BTC saw some selling pressure heading into the weekly close and went slightly below these 2 critical levels.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Explodes to the Upside

It appears that Bitcoin traders believe that the US Congress will not do anything to stymie the DeFi part of the crypto currency markets, which had been feared over the weekend. As you can see, the market gained quite significantly during the trading session, adding 8% to the value of the digital currency. The market has crossed the 45,000 level, which is an area that a lot of people would pay close attention to, as it has a certain amount of psychological importance attached to it.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retraces to $0.23, set for further highs?

DOGE retraced from $0.285 high yesterday. Support found around $0.23 previous resistance overnight. Dogecoin prepares to breach $0.29 next. Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today as a new higher low was set overnight after a swift retracement to the $0.23 mark overnight. Since then, DOGE/USD has started to rally higher, indicating that we should see another higher high set above the $0.29 resistance next.
Stocksbitcoin.com

S2F Creator Plan B 'Reconfirms' His Confidence in Bitcoin Forecast — 'This Bull Is Not Over and $64K Was Not the Top'

Last month, the popular bitcoin analyst and creator of the stock-to-flow price model, Plan B, explained that he believed the “bull is not over.” On August, 6, Plan B is still showing confidence in his forecast and reconfirmed his message from last month. Meanwhile, bitcoin prices have been able to bounce back and on Sunday, bitcoin prices tapped a high of $45,355.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Up 27.7% to $0.271 – Where to Buy DOGE

The crypto market is currently doing very well. Bitcoin has finally managed to reach $45K, while ethereum is at $3100. This uptrend has increased the price of other cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin, which have mimicked this trend and are on a steady rise. Dogecoin is trading at $0.27 at the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $327.19 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $327.19 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, LTC, ICP, THETA, FTT

Bitcoin is facing stiff resistance at the 200-day SMA but if bulls can clear this hurdle, LTC, ICP, THETA, and FTT may extend their relief rally. Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally above $45,000 suggests that the short-term sentiment has turned positive and this has increased buying interest across the board and pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $1.8 trillion.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

TA: Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Why Dips Remain Attractive To Bulls

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $40,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC tested the $45,000 resistance zone before it started a downside correction. Bitcoin gained traction above the $40,000 and $43,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $973,371.19

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Expanse has a market cap of $973,371.19 and $934.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

