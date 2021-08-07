Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Breaches Resistance Zones as Bitcoin Eyes $47,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $43,000 as Bitcoin Eyes $47,000 – August 7, 2021. Bitcoin has resumed a fresh upward move as Bitcoin eyes $47,000. The first uptrend rallied to a high of $42,299.20 but was resisted. The second uptrend resumed after the crypto fell to the low of $37,519.20. BTC’s price has broken the resistance at $42,299 as the market approaches the high of $44,000. In other words, buyers have succeeded in breaching the resistance from $34,400 to $42,451 high.insidebitcoins.com
