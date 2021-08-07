Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Breaches Resistance Zones as Bitcoin Eyes $47,000

It appears that Bitcoin traders believe that the US Congress will not do anything to stymie the DeFi part of the crypto currency markets, which had been feared over the weekend. As you can see, the market gained quite significantly during the trading session, adding 8% to the value of the digital currency. The market has crossed the 45,000 level, which is an area that a lot of people would pay close attention to, as it has a certain amount of psychological importance attached to it.