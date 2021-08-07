Cancel
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT NEWS: Dello Russo Funeral Home Sold For $1.15 Million, ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’ & ‘Take Junk’ Building Sold

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Below are the real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Klayton Pyrah-Erekson & Megan Foulk-Erekson. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.

