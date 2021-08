So what are our next few jobs in Final Fantasy XIV? No, I don’t mean for Endwalker, we already know what we’re getting there. I mean what are our next few jobs after the next expansion? What do you mean there’s no point in speculating about that because it’s not going to be here for more than two years? That makes it the perfect time to speculate because it means that it’s going to be a lot more fun to predict these things correctly when there’s nothing to go off of!