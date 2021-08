Hard as it might be to believe, 2021 is already more than halfway over, and it seems that a surprising Nintendo Switch game is Europe's best-selling physical video game thus far: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. According to Gfk Entertainment, the game outsold every other in the region so far this year. Released by Nintendo in February, the title packaged the 2013 Wii U game Super Mario 3D World alongside a new one called Bowser's Fury. Given the fact that 3D World has been available for nearly eight years on a different platform, it's pretty surprising that the Switch port has been so successful!