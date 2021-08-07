Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How To Step Into Your Power For The Supercharged New Moon In Leo

MindBodyGreen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFierceness is on-trend, as the year's only new moon in Leo powers up this adventurous, action-oriented fire sign on August 8, 2021 (at 9:49 a.m. EDT). When the cosmic jungle ruler takes charge, confidence soars and we're ready to prowl for new and entertaining options. Bonus: The 2021 Leo new moon coincides with the 8-8 Lion's Gate, a powerful portal that opens up every year as our Sun aligns with Sirius, aka "the spiritual Sun," generating high-frequency energy that is here to help us evolve.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Moon#Innovation#Exercise#Creativity#Downloads#Fierceness#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
LifestyleTODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
Lifestyleastrostyle.com

August 2021 Horoscope: The Lion’s Gate and the End of Denial

Out of the Pisces prism and back to the safety zone? Jupiter ends its brief fantasy dip in Pisces and returns to scientific Aquarius, accompanied by Mars in clinical Virgo. And just like that, the stars flip the script from Hot Vax Summer to Hot Mask Summer. The good news? There’s still plenty to be hopeful about in your August 2021 horoscope, even as we’re forced to get real.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

Full moon in Aquarius: What does it mean for your star sign?

Our next Full Moon is on July 24th, when the Sun in Leo forms an opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. Full Moons are emotional, reflective times of the month when we look back on what we’ve achieved, bring things to fruition, release things we no longer need or want in our lives, and process events.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Horoscope for the Week of August 8

Overview: What if contradictions and oppositions aren’t a problem that needs to be solved, but a power that needs to be leveraged? Up first, Monday’s opposition between Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces wants us to hold the proof and potential of romantic partners. On Wednesday, messenger Mercury enters Virgo until August 30, helping us focus in on the details. A T-Square this weekend with sometimes-unyielding fixed signs can feel like an earthquake about to erupt, so stay curious and grounded, and hold firm on your boundaries.
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

The New Moon in Leo Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

August 8th brings a super intense new moon in Leo. This luminary will set off the Saturn and Uranus square that's occurring three times in 2021 (February 17th, June 14th, and December 24th). It's time to make changes based on the information you've learned—even if you aren't ready or wanting to. In true cosmic form, if you don't make growth, the universe will do it for you. Therefore, it's best to get a handle and take control as to how you can evolve your life on your terms.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
Astronomycreators.com

Venusian Beauty Tips

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll pick up a new skill. There's no luck involved here — only well-directed attention. Imitate the master. Follow directions, then practice until you own it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have choices to make and actions to take on your way to solving a problem....
Astronomyprovincetownindependent.org

A New Moon in Leo Provides Courage

If you thought July was dramatic, hold on to your tinfoil hats! This week’s new Moon in Leo delivers an oversized portion of lionly courage — a useful quality, and one that, in most circumstances, can lead to adventure and fun. As if we weren’t already dealing with enough uncertainty,...
AstronomyPosted by
StyleCaster

A Spicy New Moon In Leo Is Coming On August 8 To Stir Things Up

Expect the unexpected during the New Moon in Leo on August 8, because life is about to get ~spicy~! Uranus and Saturn will be throwing major shade at this new moon, pushing us to adjust in ways we won’t anticipate. Calling this new moon an opportunity for intense growth is no understatement, so get ready to grow or get left behind. When a new moon comes around every 28 days, it’s a time to settle down, take a pause and think about what we wish to manifest or pull into our lives. You can light a candle, make a list or...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 7, 2021: Leo, meditate on fresh starts; Libra, romantic notions spark

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Francesca Eastwood was born in Redding, Calif., on this day in 1993. This birthday gal is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, and she starred with her famous family in the short-lived 2012 reality series “Mrs. Eastwood & Company.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “Fargo” and “Heroes Reborn.” Eastwood’s film rsum includes roles in “A Violent Separation,” “Outlaws and Angels” and “True Crime.”
ScienceThrive Global

New Moon on Sunday…

❤️ Want to accept an energetic opportunity for renewal today? Look up. (The heavens are telling…) We are approaching a New Moon 🌙 this is a perfect time to ask yourself; what do I want more of from this one “wild and precious” life, or maybe, what do I want to BE more of as this amazing embodied spirit?
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

What in the Universe Is Your Astrological Vertex? Here’s How This Point May Affect Your Fate

While most celestial placements in your astrological birth chart illuminate aspects of your inherent personality, there’s one particular component that sheds cosmic light on how you appear to others: the astrological vertex. Unlike many other astro concepts, the vertex isn't based on a planet or star, but instead an intersection point of two imaginary circles in the cosmos: the ecliptic, which traces the path of the sun from our perspective, and the prime vertical, which divides the celestial sphere into front and back.
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy