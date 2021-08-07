How To Step Into Your Power For The Supercharged New Moon In Leo
Fierceness is on-trend, as the year's only new moon in Leo powers up this adventurous, action-oriented fire sign on August 8, 2021 (at 9:49 a.m. EDT). When the cosmic jungle ruler takes charge, confidence soars and we're ready to prowl for new and entertaining options. Bonus: The 2021 Leo new moon coincides with the 8-8 Lion's Gate, a powerful portal that opens up every year as our Sun aligns with Sirius, aka "the spiritual Sun," generating high-frequency energy that is here to help us evolve.www.mindbodygreen.com
