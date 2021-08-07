2 teens die in Friday rollover crash in Olean

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said two teens are dead following a crash in Olean on Friday night.

The sheriff's office said shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a one-car rollover accident on Barnum Road in Olean. The sheriff's office said the two who were pronounced dead at the scene were 18 years old.

Deputies said two other juveniles were taken to Olean General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released.

An investigation is underway. New York State Police and multiple local fire departments assisted at the scene.