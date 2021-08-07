Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $191 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $191 million.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Related
LotteryNewsweek

Powerball Results, Numbers for 7/10/21: Did Anyone Win the $127 Million?

The winning numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing were 1, 5, 29, 54, and 62. The Powerball was 3 and the Power Play was X2. No one has claimed the $127 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website, meaning the jackpot will increase to an estimated $137 million (with a cash value of $98.3 million) for the next drawing, on Thursday, July 15.
North Fond Du Lac, WInbc15.com

Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Lotto ticket expires Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unclaimed All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday. The ticket was purchased at Station Prospect LLC, 330 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin Lottery said. The winning matching numbers for the January 31, 2021 Midday drawing are 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21.
LotteryPosted by
NJ.com

Powerball to add 3rd weekly lottery drawing starting next month

Powerball drawings now held twice a week will soon expand to a third day, lottery officials said. Beginning Aug. 23, drawings will now be held each Monday — in addition to the current Wednesday and Saturday nights. Nothing else will change. Tickets will still cost $2 and the odds and...
Lotterynewsbrig.com

Lottery winner carried $39M winning ticket in purse for weeks

A German woman unknowingly walked around for weeks with a lottery ticket worth nearly $40 million in her purse. The 45-year-old was oblivious she was totting the golden ticket since June 9, before cashing it in with Lotto Bayern, officials said Wednesday. The unnamed winner correctly guessed seven fields on...
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored. The Grand Strand man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket from the OMKS LLC store in Myrtle Beach because he was bored and looking for something to do.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to canceled flight

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who claimed a $1 million lottery jackpot in Florida said she never would have bought the ticket if her flight home hadn't been canceled unexpectedly. Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, told Florida Lottery officials she spent more time than expected in Florida...
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself

July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself. Susan Gray, of Statesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she meant to purchase tickets for two separate Carolina Cash 5 drawings when she stopped at the Kangaroo Express store in Statesville, but she mistakenly bought two identical tickets for the same Saturday drawing.
LotteryFox 59

Jackpot! Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing

Powerball players in Indiana, and across the country, will start seeing changes to the multi-million dollar game in August. Beginning on August 23, the Powerball will add a third weekly drawing on Mondays. This is in addition to the drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Mans Scores Big Prize In Mega Millions Win

A North Carolina man recently accomplished a feat that few have: winning a coveted million dollar lottery prize. Matthew Simmons, of Charlotte, is celebrating after the $2 Mega Millions ticket he purchased last month won him a $1 million prize, matching all five white balls to beat the 1 in 12.6 million odds, according to WCNC. He bought the winning ticket for the July 2 drawing at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy