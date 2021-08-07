Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, TN

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That's my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives," he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Denver, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
City
Denver, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, were stymied again Monday by poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds...
Germantown, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Germantown Festival canceled for 2021

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local festival announced Monday that it has been canceled for a second year due to COVID-19. The Germantown Festival Committee announced that the Germantown Festival, scheduled for September 11 and 12, has been canceled. “Unfortunately, due to the increasing COVID-19 cases within our county and our...
Lancaster, NHPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car, possible human remains of woman missing 43 years found submerged in Connecticut River

LANCASTER, N.H. — When Joe Canfield learned of the mysterious disappearance of Alberta Leeman, the unsolved case piqued the conservation officer’s interest. Canfield, who heads the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Remotely Operated Vehicle/Sonar Team, had experience using the team’s equipment to solve cold cases. He began looking at the 43-year-old case.
Nebraska StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Employees at Nebraska Family Dollar all quit

LINCOLN, Neb. — Employees at a Nebraska Family Dollar walked out of work, leaving a sign on the door to let customers know they all quit. A store manager quit about five days ago, KOLN reported. The last two employees at the store quit on Sunday but not before writing a sign on orange construction paper: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy