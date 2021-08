Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has blasted the notion that “rock is dead” following KISS’ Gene Simmons comments about it several years ago. In case you missed it, a few years ago, Simmons told Esquire magazine that “rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. Some brilliance, somewhere, was going to be expressed and now it won’t because it’s that much harder to earn a living playing and writing songs. No one will pay you to do it.”