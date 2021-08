Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a positive update on running back Trey Sanders during a press conference on Sunday. “Trey Sanders I think is getting very close to being 100 percent,” Saban said. “The issue always with a player who has a significant injury like he had is how’s he going to respond when he actually starts having to play football and gets his and has to hit other people. That’s an unknown that we’ll just have to wait and see because we’ve only been in shorts and helmets so far so we’ve had very limited contact. But we’re pleased with his attitude. I see his burst in acceleration coming back and he’s been able to do it and repeat it on a day-to-day basis without issue.”