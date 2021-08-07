Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in cash, a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper’s ransom money in 1980. The case of Cooper has become infamous, not only in the Pacific Northwest but also in the country.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Associated Press#Ap#Boeing#Koin#Columbian#Seattle Police Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy