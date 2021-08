Y'all remember when we use to get #TipTheHatTuesday videos from Randall King each week? Me too. It was a simpler time. Man, we loved those videos. While his schedule has understandably had him too busy to do it every week for us, we are still happy when an acoustic video from King pops up every now and then. One of out favorite videos from Randall saw the country crooner drop a minute of pure country heaven on us, with a short and sweet cover of Merle Haggard's "Silver Wings."