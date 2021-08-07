Cancel
Austin, TX

Person found sick after swimming in potentially harmful bacteria in Bull Creek

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago

A person who played in Bull Creek over the weekend has developed symptoms that could be associated with exposure to harmful algae, the City of Austin reported on Thursday.

There has been no confirmation that the person's symptoms are correlated with algae from the creek or that there is harmful algae in the creek. Cyanobacteria , the blue-green algae that crops up in Central Texas waterways during warmer weather, can be harmful or fatal to dogs and has been the cause of several dog deaths in Austin in the past two years.

The report comes after Austin mother Leia Morris reported that her three-year-old son developed symptoms after playing at the Bull Creek Preserve on Sunday, although the city did not confirm that this was the case in question.

Morris told KXAN her son, Linus, woke up trembling on Monday and has experienced tremors and muscle twitches.

"When he woke up on Tuesday, once again I could see his muscles twitching — like I could visibly see that his fingers were twitchy," she told KXAN.

Although Bull Creek has no obvious signs of cyanobacteria, it is impossible to detect the presence of harmful algae without a lab sample. The City of Austin took algae and water samples Friday and expects to have preliminary lab results next week.

The city has been grappling with harmful algae outbreaks since 2019, when five dogs died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake in 2019. Small amounts of dihydroanatoxin, potentially dog-killing algae, has been found in an algae sample taken from Lake Austin near Mansfield Dam as well as two samples from Lady Bird Lake. Low levels of dihydroanatoxin have been detected in the Highland Lakes by the Lower Colorado River Authority this year, including Red Bud Isle in Jun. At least one dog has died in Lake Travis this year and many have been reported sick .

Toxins have only been detected in mats of algae growing on the bottom of the lake or floating on top and could become harmful if one swallows or touches visible algae. Swimmers should follow warning signs posted at these bodies of water and steer clear of warm, stagnant or foul-smelling water. Bacteria levels tend to be higher after rainfall.

In people, symptoms from the harmful bacteria could include:

  • Dermatologic signs or symptoms such as rash, irritation, swelling, or sores
  • Gastrointestinal signs or symptoms
  • Respiratory signs or symptoms
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Neurologic signs or symptoms
  • Ear symptoms
  • Eye irritation


In dogs, symptoms may include:

  • Excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea
  • Foaming at the mouth
  • Jaundice and hepatomegaly
  • Blood in urine or dark urine
  • Stumbling
  • Loss of appetite
  • Photosensitization in recovering animals
  • Abdominal tenderness
  • Progression of muscle twitches
  • Respiratory paralysis

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Austin, TX
Austonia

Just six available ICU beds left for 2.4 million Austin metro

As available ICU beds trickle down to just six , Austin Public Health sent texts, phone calls and emails en masse to warn residents of the now "dire" COVID surge. With fewer than ten ICU beds and roughly 313 ventilators left available in the metro of 2.4 million people, Austin Public Health Medical Director Desmar Walkes called the situation a potential "catastrophe" and said, "the situation is critical."
Austin, TX
Austonia

All but one patient in Ascension Seton ICU unvaccinated

As ICUs reach capacity with the third ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, local officials are further pushing residents to get vaccinated. During a Friday morning COVID update hosted by Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Dr. John David Hinze, pulmonary critical care specialist at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, said the hospital group is being overrun with COVID patients who are unvaccinated. Only one patient in the ICU is vaccinated after getting the vaccine following a positive COVID test, Hinze said.
Austin, TX
Austonia

As Q2 packs fans like sardines, could city, CDC recommendations disrupt the 'biggest party in Austin'?

In a scene that seemed to mark the pandemic's triumphant end, over 20,000 mostly maskless fans packed into Q2 Stadium for Austin FC's debut at Austin's first professional sports stadium in June. That mask-free utopia couldn't have been possible even a month before, and it may not be possible once more as Austin and the CDC returns to mask recommendations again for the first time since May.
Austin, TX
Austonia

Cool off at these 14 Austin hotels offering pool day passes

With at least two months of extremely summer high temperatures ahead, Austinites in search of respite may find it in the form of a hotel pool day pass. Although pricier than a day at Barton Springs or Deep Eddy pools, day passes often come with perks, such as free parking and the option to drink poolside. Here are 13 local hotels where you can cool down:
Austin, TX
Austonia

These Austin businesses have reinstated mask mandates amid shift to Stage 4

Some Austin businesses are reinstating mask mandates after local health officials announced a shift to Stage 4 on Friday. At this stage, all residents—including those who are vaccinated—are encouraged to wear masks while indoors and unvaccinated individuals are asked to avoid nonessential trips, according to Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines. These recommendations are unenforceable, however, after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting local government entities from issuing mask mandates.

