Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jalen Hurts not impressing in Eagles camp?

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are consistent rumors linking the Philadelphia Eagles with other quarterbacks. Part of the reason why might have to do with Jalen Hurts’ camp performance. Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, who attended Saturday’s practice, suggested that Hurts’ performance was not going to be enough to end any search for an upgrade.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Bleeding Green Nation#Brandongowton#Eliotshorrparks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

What the Eagles and Jalen Hurts can learn from the Ravens and Lamar Jackson

Jalen Hurts’s physical traits are well known. Eagles fans saw him blow through Budda Baker on a juice-filled touchdown run against Arizona in 2020. He ran for 106 yards in his first career start against the Saints. To become the Eagles’ legitimate franchise quarterback, however, improvements in the passing game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Camp Performance

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter for the team this coming season. So how’s he looking in training camp so far?. Per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks, Hurts is 112/156 (71.8-percent completion) with nine touchdowns and four picks in camp to date. Though he has yet to throw in a preseason game this year, he’s by all accounts looking good with the first team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Madden has no love for Jalen Hurts… yet

Ah, EA Sports’ Madden franchise, the iPhone of video games. Every year a new one comes out, a few minor tweaks are made for the sake of, well, tweaking something minor, and in the end, people continue to buy them up because it’s sort of the thing to do… and because you want the latest roster.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Eagles Quarterback Dilemma

The Eagles still have some decisions to make when it comes to their quarterback situation. There are some people that say give Jalen Hurts a chance and others that think the Eagles should make a trade. The most likely trade for a quarterback would be Deshaun Watson. That would also come with some baggage with the murkiness of his legal situation. It could also be a distraction for the whole team during the season. This article will take a deeper look at what Hurts could bring to the table as the Eagles starter this season. It will also look at some cons of Hurts starting. It will also take a look the trade possibilities if the Eagles do not want to go with Hurts. Here is a look at the Eagles quarterback dilemma.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts slowly silencing rumors of upgrade

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) If you’ve been paying close attention to the Philadelphia Eagles, there are certain things that you should know about Jalen Hurts by now. His maturity is off of the charts. None of his teammates can talk about him without making some statement about his leadership. He’s everything, from the neck up, that you want in your starting signal-caller.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles GM Reveals Team’s Mindset With Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few years removed from a Super Bowl win, but the future of the franchise is in question. Philadelphia fired former head coach Doug Pederson after a disastrous 2020 campaign. Now, new head coach Nick Sirianni is in charge of righting the ship and getting the Eagles back into contention.
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles QB report card: Jalen Hurts works on the deep ball, Joe Flacco has another strong practice

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles and their quarterbacks were right back on the NovaCare Complex field Monday after taking a scheduled day off. Before practice, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said he had been impressed with how Jalen Hurts has played so far during training camp. Steichen said that despite Hurts’ ability to use his legs to extend plays and evade defenders, it was the use of the deep ball that had caught his eye.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eagles claim QB Jalen Hurts 'still in competition' to be starter

Quarterback Jalen Hurts brought fans to their feet at training camp Thursday with a long touchdown pass to first-round pick DeVonta Smith in a pairing the Philadelphia Eagles envision seeing much more of in 2021. But first-year head coach Nick Sirianni would not label Hurts the starter at the position...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles bring back a familiar face to the secondary

The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor roster move on Monday, waiving injured S Obi Melifonwu, and bringing back a familiar face in his place – Blake Countess. This will be the fourth time that Countess has suited up in midnight green since being drafted in the 6th round by the team in 2015. The Rams quickly picked him up after he failed to make the Eagles roster as a rookie, and he went on to spend three years there. He led the team in special teams tackles in back-to-back years and even started to return kickoffs, averaging 24.6 yards per return. During his time with the Rams, he racked up 54 tackles, three passes defended, two picks, and one sack in 37 games.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts makes list of fantasy football quarterbacks to target

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts is the QB11, ranked after guys like Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill. However, we’ve seen what rushing upside can do for a quarterback’s fantasy football floor, and Hurts is really the last guy I think you can like for that rushing element. After him are guys like Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Matt Ryan, all guys who aren’t running. There’s also Joe Burrow, who the Bengals should NOT let run after tearing his ACL and MCL last year. I like Hurts’ weaponry, too. Miles Sanders is a candidate to be used more, and the Eagles added speedy wideout Devonta Smith in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Hurts will need to protect the ball better and improve a bit as a passer (52% completion rate in ‘20), but you can’t often find top 5 upside in the double-digits of a position. Hurts represents that, though is floor is admittedly lower than guys like Brady, Tannehill, Stafford, and Cousins.
NFLchatsports.com

First look at Jalen Hurts in his new No. 1 Eagles jersey

In case you somehow forgot, Jalen Hurts changed his jersey number earlier this offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles’ presumed 2021 starting quarterback is now wearing No. 1 instead of No. 2. And now we have our first actual (read: not photoshopped) look at Hurts in a No. 1 Eagles jersey. Behold:

Comments / 3

Community Policy