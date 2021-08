PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key piece of the Philadelphia 76ers playoff puzzle last season is coming back. Roc Nation Sports tweeted early Thursday morning that the Sixers and Danny Green have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal. Danny Green 🤝 Philadelphia 76ers@DGreen_14 has agreed to a two-year $20 million deal with the @sixers pic.twitter.com/MUfXLmORvM — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) August 5, 2021 Green suffered a calf injury in Game 3 of the 76ers playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks went on to knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs in a Game 7 showdown in South Philadelphia. Green played 69 games for the 76ers averaging 9.5 PPG while averaging 28 mins per game in the 2020-21 season.