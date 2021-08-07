Dolphins' Shaheen: NFL won't 'strong-arm' him to get vaccine

The Train Daddy is back with sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk. All aboard! I hope you all have been enjoying this beautiful Tennessee summer. I do my best to turn off all that noise going on in the world and social media. It’s why I do not have a Facebook page. Much of the noise is pointless. The media claims COVID is mutating like a Ninja Turtle, and I could honestly care less. I feel for those who have lost loved ones, but at the end of the day my life must go on regardless, and so should yours. The damage psychologically to America’s children and even some adults, in my opinion, is just as significant as the lives lost. We talk about restricting this, restricting that, and don’t give much thought to how this will affect the next generation of future germophobes. I am very thankful I live in Tennessee, open for business for the most part, while many other parts of this country struggle to find any sense of normalcy.