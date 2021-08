Nearly one-third of all traffic collisions in the United States are DUI accidents. If you’ve been injured in this type of accident, it can be a confusing and stressful time. The first thing you need to know, though, is that if you’ve been injured by an intoxicated driver, you have the right to sue for damages. The money you receive could help you pay for medical bills, car repair bills, lost wages, lost earning capacity, and more.