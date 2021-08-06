Cancel
Public Safety

HelmanDollar plea

By Asked in Vallejo, CA
avvo.com
 5 days ago

A mere HelmanDollar plea won't save your commercial driver's license because a HelmanDollar plea means that you'll be found not guilty on the B count only. If you plead to a DUI charge, you'll still lose your license. In order to save your license, you need better than a HelmanDollar...

avvo.com

Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown man enters plea in carjacking incident

A Johnstown man entered a plea on Wednesday in Cambria County court after he was set to head to trial for stealing a woman’s Jeep, attempting to carjack another vehicle and injuring a police officer who attempted to arrest him in January 2020. John E. Hoffman, 53, pleaded guilty on...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Change of Plea in Felony DUI Case

A 20-year-old woman changed her plea on a felony charge Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 29 of 2020, Mira Loring was arrested and charged with Felony DUI- Causing Serious Bodily Injury for being the driver in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 in Sheridan County. According to court documents, Loring rolled her vehicle, causing herself and two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle. One of the individuals was life flighted to a hospital in Billings, while another was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Loring also sustained injuries as a result of the crash. While being interviewed by a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash, Loring admitted to driving the vehicle down the mountain after consuming alcohol.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Martinsburg, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Martinsburg man enters plea in drug conspiracy case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Martinsburg man has admitted his involvement in a drug conspiracy spanning several states, a U.S. Attorney announced Thursday. Sanford Fayton Venable, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of 40 grams or more of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in November 2019 in Berkeley County, acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said in a news release.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Parson pardons McCloskeys for gun-waving plea deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has pardoned a pair of St. Louis attorneys who drew international fame and infamy for waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home last year. The pardons were issued on Friday, July 30, but announced Tuesday. Parson issued 12 pardons...
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

Inmate Dead After 15-Second Assault At State Penitentiary – CBS Denver

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, Glen Young, assaulted another inmate, 23-year-old Gerardo Banda, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC). Banda died after the attack, and local prosecutors are considering charges in the incident. Guards...
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Guilty plea in intoxication assault

A local woman has been placed on probation and fined after pleading guilty to a charge of intoxication assault, for allegedly causing an accident in Greenville last year which injured a child. Heather Renee Sampson, 31, of Greenville was taken into custody in May on an outstanding warrant on the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Motorious

Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…. A street takeover late on the night of August 8 led to police shooting one man dead in Detroit. It’s a sad and entirely avoidable situation that perfectly highlights why cities are completely justified in actively preventing takeovers from happening.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Man takes plea in hotel slaying

A man charged with shooting another man to death at a Lima Road hotel in January pleaded guilty Friday to murder. A plea deal for Joseph Rose calls for a 55-year sentence with five years suspended and 50 years behind bars, according to the Allen County prosecutor's office. Rose will be sentenced Aug. 27 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Two enter guilty pleas in court

GREENVILLE — Two people enter guilty pleas in Darke County Common Pleas Court early this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Stacy Wayne Hampton, of Greenville, entered a change of plea from not guilty to guilty for possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony on Monday. When sentenced, Hampton faces up to three years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines. The fine can be waived after filing takes place, but there remains a legal obligation for Hampton to pay court costs. At the time of Hampton’s arrest, $682 in cash money was found. This money will go towards paying his mandatory fees. Upon release, Hampton will be required to complete three years of mandatory supervision.

