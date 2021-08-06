HelmanDollar plea

GREENVILLE — Two people enter guilty pleas in Darke County Common Pleas Court early this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Stacy Wayne Hampton, of Greenville, entered a change of plea from not guilty to guilty for possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony on Monday. When sentenced, Hampton faces up to three years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines. The fine can be waived after filing takes place, but there remains a legal obligation for Hampton to pay court costs. At the time of Hampton’s arrest, $682 in cash money was found. This money will go towards paying his mandatory fees. Upon release, Hampton will be required to complete three years of mandatory supervision.
