Monmouth Park Results Saturday August 7th, 2021
5th-$28,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.950. Scratched: Championship Alley, Our Destiny. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Crack Shot121284-½3-11-1½1-1¾I. Castillo3.80. Large121656-74-½3-1½2-2¾F. Peterson11.00. Monte Ne121321-hd1-12-hd3-noN. Juarez1.30. Small Hope121177-37-106-34-½J. Torres6.10. Dubai Bobby121432-hd2-hd4-2½5-2J. Panaijo4.10. Nice Tune121845-hd6-35-hd6-4¼A. Bowman16.20. Sunshine Charlie120513-15-17-107-11¼J. Ferrer12.10.
