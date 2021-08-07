Monmouth Park Results Saturday August 7th, 2021

Joe went 2-for-3 with four RBI in Saturday's 7-4 victory versus Miami. Each time Joe came to the plate Saturday the Rockies had runners in scoring position, and the 28-year-old turned those opportunities into a career-high four RBI. He put Colorado on the board with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, knocked in a run with a single in the fourth and singled again to plate two more runs in the fifth. Joe's average is up to .295 on the season, and he is batting .381 with four homers and 13 RBI over his past 42 at-bats.