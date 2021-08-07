Waiting for a turn in the path of prices

Inflation, growth, and tapering will all be covered by Fed chair Powell. Traders pare back net-longs, increase net-shorts. Gold has been stuck in a holding pattern for the last few days with recent risk-off/risk-on events prompting very little reaction in the precious metal. This week’s calendar is packed full of potentially market-moving events and releases, but today’s FOMC decision stands head and shoulders above all others. Monetary policy levers are expected to be left untouched, but the post-decision press conference by chair Jerome Powell will steer market sentiment, and direction, for the days and weeks ahead. US growth remains robust – the first look at Q2 US GDP on Thursday is expected to show GDP expanding by 8.6% - while the FOMC will likely reiterate that current inflationary pressures are temporary. Friday’s core PCE release for June is expected to show y/y inflation at 3.7%, up from 3.4% in May. One area that the Fed may change its current language/stance is the bond-buying program, where any talk of trimming back purchases – tapering – will send the US dollar higher, with negative consequences for the price of gold. A slightly more dovish FOMC however would see the greenback slide lower, giving the precious metal a bid.