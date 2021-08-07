Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen's newfound wealth likely won't change the type of person he is

Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK – The quarter billion-dollar man – and then some – trotted onto the field at Highmark Stadium Saturday morning and predictably, he was greeted by a thunderous ovation from what looked to be a crowd of at least 15,000. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now one of...

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen’s $43 million a year contract extension is exactly why Browns’ Baker Mayfield had to wait, and per sources, still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag Mayfield’s upcoming negotiations. The Browns and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Baker Mayfield has not shown to deserve a Josh Allen-like contract

Baker Mayfield has not proven to the Browns he’s worth Josh Allen-type money, yet. Baker Mayfield is now proverbially on the clock. With Josh Allen being the first of the three quarterbacks from the 2018 Draft to sign their first extensions, all eyes will now be on the Browns’ Mayfield and the Raven’s Lamar Jackson. The only problem is, Mayfield has had three very different years in Cleveland. His rookie year saw him have a very good season, while his 2019 campaign was very maligned and his 2020 season was among the top 10 best in the league; making 2020 a great season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs perfect reaction to Josh Allen’s lucrative extension with Bills

The Buffalo Bills made some noise on Friday after reaching an agreement with quarterback Josh Allen on a massive contract extension. The deal keeps Allen in Buffalo for the next six seasons. According to Adam Schefter, the contract is a six-year deal worth $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. Allen receives a big payday and the Bills keep their franchise quarterback for the long haul.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Will Daniel Jones make a Josh Allen leap? Giants need him to take charge: ‘He was definitely a background character’

Daniel Jones often would sit at the back of the bus on basketball trips, popping his head out to laugh at his teammates’ jokes. When Jones was in high school, he played for Charlotte Reign, an AAU basketball team that was full of future Division I players. Jones, obviously, went in another direction in his life, but he was one of the team’s better players — an athletic forward that did a little bit of everything.
NFLPosted by
Laramie Live

Buffalo Bills Fans Are In Shock At Josh Allen’s Ranking in ‘Madden 22′

When I was a kid and into my teenage years, I absolutely loved playing Madden video games. If you're unfamiliar, they're a yearly video game that features all the NFL teams. It allows you to play games, create teams, create players, manage rosters and even be the GM of a team for years and years. It's truly one of the more fun experiences you can have for a football fan.
NFLchatsports.com

What does improvement look like for Josh Allen in 2021?

When your QB has an MVP-caliber season it might sound strange to think there’s room for improvement, but let’s do it anyway. In fact, with only three seasons under his belt it’s not that crazy to think Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a higher ceiling to find. Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way first. We’ll focus on rate stats what with the whole 17-game season “thing” coming into play this year.
NFLUSA Today

Here's how Bills QB Josh Allen is rated in Madden 22

EA Sports capped a week-long adventure in a way one might expect. Throughout the past few days, the video game producer started to reveal player rankings for their upcoming edition of their NFL football game, Madden 22. The week ended with the most sought after position: Quarterbacks. In releasing the...
NFLThe Ringer

The Lessons From Josh Allen’s Breakout Season, According to Josh Allen

I am an idiot. I knew this well before Josh Allen made me look like one, but there’s no going back now. I was among the many NFL pundits who did not see Allen coming: His unprecedented year-over-year improvement since he entered the league in 2018 makes him an anomaly in NFL history and, as of last season, a genuine MVP candidate quarterbacking a Super Bowl contender. I went to Buffalo in search of answers about one of the greatest individual leaps in the history of the sport and everything that comes along with it, according to the people who did see Allen coming. I wanted to know the lessons that everyone—GMs, coaches, maybe even the media—can learn from Allen for the next time there is someone like him. If there is ever someone like him again. So I first asked the expert in such matters. His name is Josh Allen.
NFLNBC Sports

Josh Allen isn’t sweating his second contract

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for his second contract. He deserves one. He has yet to get one, and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has said there’s a deadline at some point this month that will result in the issue being kicked to 2022. For Allen’s part, he’s not sweating...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Details Emerge From Josh Allen’s New Contract With Bills

Josh Allen doesn’t have any reason to worry about his short- or long-term future. The 25-year-old rising star inked a new contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. Allen had previously mentioned he wasn’t worried about getting a deal done ahead of the 2021 season. Either way, he was...
NFLthe buffalo bills

10+ reactions to Josh Allen's contract extension

Here's a compilation of social media posts from Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and others regarding Josh Allen's contract extension announcement.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

What Does Josh Allen's New Megadeal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The market for Lamar Jackson became increasingly clearer with Josh Allen's new contract with the Buffalo Bills. Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with Buffalo that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money. The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total...
NFLNBC Sports

Inside the Josh Allen deal

On Friday, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached agreement on a six-year extension. Now that Allen has officially signed the contract, here’s a look at its terms. All numbers come from a source with direct knowledge of the contract. It’s a six-year extension, with a base value of $258...
NFLchatsports.com

Baker Mayfield will not change tune after Josh Allen extension

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Even with Bills quarterback Josh Allen landing a massive extension, the thought process for Baker Mayfield...

Comments / 0

Community Policy