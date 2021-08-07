ROME BEGINS AUTOMATED ENFORCEMENT OF SCHOOL ZONES
The City of Rome Police Department has commenced a thirty-day Warning Period to notify and help drivers adjust to Automated Enforcement of School Zones. The initial school zone cameras are installed at the school zone for Rome High and Rome Middle schools. During the Warning Period, the City will be mailing Warning Notices to drivers. New signage alerting drivers of the stepped up enforcement have already been installed.coosavalleynews.com
