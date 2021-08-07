Pulaski County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library celebrates 100,000 free books sent to local children

Janie Slaven | CJ Presley Adams, Children's Librarian at Pulaski County Public Library, gets story time underway during Saturday as the library celebrated sending out 100,000 free books through its affiliation with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library initiative.

Pulaski County Public Library celebrated a huge milestone Saturday as the local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has officially distributed 100,000 free books to local children.

The program provides free books to children who are enrolled. Any child living in Pulaski County is eligible from birth up to five years old. Once a month, each child receives a book in the mail until his or her 5th birthday, giving that child the opportunity to build a library of up to 60 books.

At present, more than 1,200 local children are enrolled in the program.

The Pulaski County Imagination Library hosted a party at the main branch in downtown Somerset for current and former participants which included pizza and cake, and of course, story time.

"Today's celebration is about how this program has mailed 100,000 books since launching in 2013 just to kids in Pulaski County," Amy Stroud said, adding it's been an honor to serve as president of Pulaski County Imagination Library's Board of Directors this year. "We have a great board that works so hard to make sure that all the kids who need the books get the books."

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995 as a way of giving back to her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. By 2000, the entertainment icon was able to launch an effort to expand the program nationwide and around the world.

Stroud jumped at the chance when asked to become involved a couple of years ago but didn't realize until then the scope of the program in terms of how children have been served and how many books have been mailed.

"I always loved the initiative that Dolly Parton has been part of," Stroud said, "because I truly believe she cares about everybody that she serves."

The Pulaski County Imagination Library is funded through Parton’s national initiative as well as partnerships with several community sponsors. Individuals can also sponsor a child for $30 a year.

Parents can register their child on the program’s website by visiting https://www.imaginationlibrarypcky.org/.