Across the whole of MLB, the 24 hours leading up to this year’s trade deadline saw a flurry of activity with big-name players being moved in big deals for big-name prospects. Fans who wanted to see something happen were surely not disappointed. In Birdland, where there were no big-name players to move and therefore no big deals to make, Orioles fans had to settle for finding out immediately after the deadline passed that the O’s have dealt Freddy Galvis back to the Phillies. That was it.