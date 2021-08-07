Cancel
NFL

Josh Allen's newfound wealth likely won't change the type of person he is

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK – The quarter billion-dollar man – and then some – trotted onto the field at Highmark Stadium Saturday morning and predictably, he was greeted by a thunderous ovation from what looked to be a crowd of at least 15,000. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now one of...

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Baker Mayfield has not shown to deserve a Josh Allen-like contract

Baker Mayfield has not proven to the Browns he’s worth Josh Allen-type money, yet. Baker Mayfield is now proverbially on the clock. With Josh Allen being the first of the three quarterbacks from the 2018 Draft to sign their first extensions, all eyes will now be on the Browns’ Mayfield and the Raven’s Lamar Jackson. The only problem is, Mayfield has had three very different years in Cleveland. His rookie year saw him have a very good season, while his 2019 campaign was very maligned and his 2020 season was among the top 10 best in the league; making 2020 a great season.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen’s $43 million a year contract extension is exactly why Browns’ Baker Mayfield had to wait, and per sources, still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag Mayfield’s upcoming negotiations. The Browns and...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs perfect reaction to Josh Allen’s lucrative extension with Bills

The Buffalo Bills made some noise on Friday after reaching an agreement with quarterback Josh Allen on a massive contract extension. The deal keeps Allen in Buffalo for the next six seasons. According to Adam Schefter, the contract is a six-year deal worth $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. Allen receives a big payday and the Bills keep their franchise quarterback for the long haul.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

How Josh Allen’s Extension Changes The Buffalo Bills Chances

RJ Bell and Jonas Knox look at the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl chances this year and in the future after locking in quarterback Josh Allen to a mega extension earlier today. Given the historical precedent in the NFL, the Straight Outta Vegas crew has some doubts about the Bills winning a Super Bowl during Allen’s extension years!
NFLkingfm.com

Buffalo Bills Fans Are In Shock At Josh Allen’s Ranking in ‘Madden 22′

When I was a kid and into my teenage years, I absolutely loved playing Madden video games. If you're unfamiliar, they're a yearly video game that features all the NFL teams. It allows you to play games, create teams, create players, manage rosters and even be the GM of a team for years and years. It's truly one of the more fun experiences you can have for a football fan.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

What does improvement look like for Josh Allen in 2021?

When your QB has an MVP-caliber season it might sound strange to think there’s room for improvement, but let’s do it anyway. In fact, with only three seasons under his belt it’s not that crazy to think Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a higher ceiling to find. Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way first. We’ll focus on rate stats what with the whole 17-game season “thing” coming into play this year.
NFLNBC Sports

Josh Allen isn’t sweating his second contract

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for his second contract. He deserves one. He has yet to get one, and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has said there’s a deadline at some point this month that will result in the issue being kicked to 2022. For Allen’s part, he’s not sweating...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

What Does Josh Allen's New Megadeal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The market for Lamar Jackson became increasingly clearer with Josh Allen's new contract with the Buffalo Bills. Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with Buffalo that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money. The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total...
NFLUSA Today

Here's how Bills QB Josh Allen is rated in Madden 22

EA Sports capped a week-long adventure in a way one might expect. Throughout the past few days, the video game producer started to reveal player rankings for their upcoming edition of their NFL football game, Madden 22. The week ended with the most sought after position: Quarterbacks. In releasing the...
NFLoverthecap.com

Thoughts on Josh Allen’s Monster Contract with the Bills

Josh Allen signed an eye popping contract worth $258 million over six years and Mike Florio of PFT has the details so let’s take a look at the contract based on Florio’s article. The contract averages $43 million a year in new money and has about $100 million fully guaranteed...
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield: Josh Allen's $258M Contract Is 'Good for the Quarterback Position'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Sunday that Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen's six-year, $258 million extension is "good for the quarterback position" while noting his focus is on winning as opposed to landing a long-term contract with the team that took him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.
NFLYardbarker

What Josh Allen's New Contract Means For Buffalo Bills

When the Buffalo Bills signed quarterback Josh Allen to a massive contract extension worth as much as $258 million over six years on Friday, the carefully constructed roster they are building around him started to come under more scrutiny. So what exactly does his new contract mean?. Here are three...
NFLThe Ringer

The Lessons From Josh Allen’s Breakout Season, According to Josh Allen

I am an idiot. I knew this well before Josh Allen made me look like one, but there’s no going back now. I was among the many NFL pundits who did not see Allen coming: His unprecedented year-over-year improvement since he entered the league in 2018 makes him an anomaly in NFL history and, as of last season, a genuine MVP candidate quarterbacking a Super Bowl contender. I went to Buffalo in search of answers about one of the greatest individual leaps in the history of the sport and everything that comes along with it, according to the people who did see Allen coming. I wanted to know the lessons that everyone—GMs, coaches, maybe even the media—can learn from Allen for the next time there is someone like him. If there is ever someone like him again. So I first asked the expert in such matters. His name is Josh Allen.
NFLallfans.co

WATCH: Josh Allen plays catch with fans at Buffalo Bills practice

With a new contract extension in his pocket… Josh Allen is still a man of the people. On Saturday, the Bills had another public practice at Highmark Stadium. Fans filled the venue to watch this round of practice, which was the annual “Red and Blue” session. Prior to it, Allen...
NFLBuffalo News

Transcript of Josh Allen's contract extension news conference

ALLEN: No bad days. Just some days are better than others, right?. ALLEN: It was progressing last night and it was making some real progress. I was just being kept in the loop really from both sides. About 3:45 is when I got the call. I woke up and said the deal was pretty much done and we were good to go. As you can imagine, it was pretty hard to sleep after that. A little tired this morning, but I can't thank this organization, Terry and Kim, Brandon Beane, the coaching staff, everybody that's helped me along the way. I mean, I can go down the line with thank yous. I wouldn't be in this position without my teammates, my coaches, coach Daboll, Ken Dorsey, Shea Tierney. You talk about all the guys in my quarterback room throughout the years. It's definitely a spot where it's surreal to be in this spot right now. I'm just thankful that we could get it done and now we can focus on going out there and earning it. And making sure they understand that I know they didn't pay me for what I've done. They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing, and expect me to go win this team some championships. We've got a lot of work to do. I know that. And I'm just excited to put this behind me and start focusing on football now.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Josh Allen Contract: Reported Details Of Bills QB’s New Deal

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Friday. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter...

