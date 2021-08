BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a man has died following an attempt to take him into custody. Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Bismarck Police say they responded to the 300 block of E Turnpike Avenue for a report of a man screaming outside of a residence. Officers say the man then attempted to flee, and fought and threatened to kill officers trying to arrest him.