Dolphins' Shaheen: NFL won't 'strong-arm' him to get vaccine

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he has no intention to get vaccinated. “For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said Saturday. “The NFL is trying to push it. ... I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.

