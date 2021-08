Maybe you’ve seen the back of the Western Dubuque State Tournament t-shirts themed “Rex Runs to State” somewhere this week. Another batch of shirts with a new slogan — Bobcats Run to State Title — might just be in order after No. 2 seed Western Dubuque used timely hitting and its speed on the basepaths to overwhelm No. 3-seeded ADM, 8-1, to advance to the Class 4A title game, at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex, in Fort Dodge, July 23.