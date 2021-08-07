Hoxie - Jim L. Hilburn, Hoxie, Kansas, was born August 2, 1930, in Campus, Kansas to Willard and Lula (Bunch) Hilburn. Jim went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A Funeral Service is planned for Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at the Hoxie Christian Church, Hoxie. Interment will follow in the Studley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, Kansas, from 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to the Hoxie Christian Church or Hospice Services of Northwest Kansas. Memorials may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Words of comfort may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.