NY's COVID positivity rate at 3.01%, 4,385 new cases reported, Cuomo says

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.