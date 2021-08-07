Cancel
NY's COVID positivity rate at 3.01%, 4,385 new cases reported, Cuomo says

By Adam Penale
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York's COVID-19 positivity numbers continue to rise as the state battles the coronavirus and the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant. There were 4,385 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That's compared to just 3,050 new cases reported last Saturday. The...

