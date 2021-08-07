Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That's my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives," he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WDBO

LA deputies shot in ambush sue 'ghost gun' kit maker

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies badly wounded in an ambush shooting last year sued a Nevada company Monday for making the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. The lawsuit alleges Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an "untraceable home-assembled gun kit"...
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

Coronavirus: Texas hospital systems buckling under COVID-19 strain

From pop-up medical tents at Houston’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital to an official emergency declaration in Austin, hospital systems across Texas are buckling under the strain of rampant COVID-19 hospitalizations. As the Lone Star State emerges as an epicenter of the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge, intensive care unit beds are...
Posted by
WDBO

The Latest: Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA — Georgia hospitals are raising alarms about being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients as coronavirus infections rise rapidly across the state. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running out of beds and pleaded that more people get vaccinated and wear masks.
Posted by
WDBO

The Latest: Sydney has new high for coronavirus infections

SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state is reporting a new daily high of 356 coronavirus infections. The New South Wales government also reported four more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The death toll since the latest outbreak was detected in Sydney in mid-June is now 32. One of the latest deaths is a man in his 80s who was infected overseas, while the rest caught the virus locally.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire. The newly clear skies will allow more than two dozen helicopters and two...
Michigan StatePosted by
WDBO

Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent, client at home

WYOMING, Mich. — (AP) — Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man's 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home. The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the police response Aug. 1 in Wyoming,...
Posted by
WDBO

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

MENDOCINO, Calif. — (AP) — Tourists flock by the thousands to the coastal town of Mendocino for its Victorian homes and cliff trails, but visitors this summer are also finding public portable toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: “Severe Drought. Please conserve water." Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms...
Posted by
WDBO

Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, were stymied again Monday by poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Report: Pentagon to require troops to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Pentagon will require all active-duty members of the U.S. military to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, The Associated Press is reporting. According to The AP, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be issuing a memo Monday outlining steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory by Sept. 15. “I...
ReligionPosted by
WDBO

Priest is killed in western France; suspect is in custody

PARIS — (AP) — A priest was killed Monday in a small town in western France and the suspect is a man he had housed for months, a local religious leader said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the killing, adding that he was heading to the Vendee region after the “dramatic assassination.”
Posted by
WDBO

Judge doubts eviction ban, but may lack power to stop it

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal was deeply skeptical Monday of the Biden administration's new order, but said she may lack the power to do anything about it. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich promised a decision soon in an effort...
Miami, FLPosted by
WDBO

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

MIAMI — (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court. The "vaccine passport" ban signed into law in May by Republican Gov....

Comments / 0

Community Policy