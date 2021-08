THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Steffy learned a secret about Finn’s past. Finn and Steffy later announced to their families their impending wedding, and Steffy put aside their past rivalry and asked Hope to play a pivotal role in her nuptials. Eric agreed to Steffy’s heartfelt request to honor her namesake and grandmother, Stephanie. Finn romanced Steffy on the eve of their wedding. Quinn and Carter found a sexy way to distract themselves from not being invited to the big event. Wait to See: Tensions rise when a mystery woman arrives at the Forrester Mansion. The Forrester wedding of the century commences. In front of friends and family, Steffy and Finn pledge themselves to one another, reciting their personal vows and becoming husband and wife.