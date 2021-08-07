Blakeview: Construction on the Superdome began 50 years ago this week

This week marks a milestone for the Superdome: 50 years ago, crews drove the first construction pilings for the building that reinvented the city’s skyline and image. In 1966, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment creating the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED, or the Domed Stadium Commission in its early years) to oversee the project. Voters also approved a 4% tax on hotel and motel rooms to help pay for it. Initial construction estimates were $35 million, but the figure ballooned to $165 million.