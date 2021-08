Vinland Saga has revealed the cast behind the new English dub of the anime! Fans of Makoto Yukimura's original manga series have quite a bit to be excited about lately as not only was it recently confirmed that a second season of the fan favorite adaptation was currently in the works, but a new English dub of the anime's first season was in production as well. Sentai Filmworks had confirmed they have acquired the home video license for the series in North America, and this means that the first season of the series will finally be getting an English dub.