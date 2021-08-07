Police: Male dies from medical issue after resisting arrest

A man assaulted during a party in Minneapolis on Saturday has died of his injuries, according to police, who are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale around 3 a.m. Saturday after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room with serious head injuries. Police learned from two men with the victim, whose name hasn't been released, that he was at a party in the 2000 block of N. Lowry Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood when a fight broke out and someone punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to a preliminary police report. Neither witness was able to provide a description of the suspect.