Congress & Courts

Senate's key vote advances $1T infrastructure bill

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted on Saturday to clear a key procedural hurdle. (Aug. 7)

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $3.5 trillion budget plan unveiled by U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday calls for tax credits and grants to encourage “clean energy” manufacturing and transportation, while also making significant changes to immigration and education policies, according to congressional documents. The proposed budget resolution is intended to carry...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Bisnow

$3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint Unveiled To Supplement Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The bipartisan infrastructure bill continues to inch toward passage, but Senate Democrats are already lining up their push for something bigger. In a letter to his caucus, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the introduction of a budget resolution containing instructions for how to pass a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill through the process known as reconciliation, which would not require any Republican votes, The Hill reports. Democrats plan to pass the resolution once the bipartisan bill moves to the House of Representatives.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate rejects GOP effort to add Trump border wall to bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) to tie border wall funding to the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Senators voted 48-49 on the GOP proposal to prohibit the cancellation of border wall contracts. It needed 60 votes in order to be added into the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which senators expect to pass as soon as this weekend.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden pushes infrastructure package ahead of anticipated vote

President Biden on Saturday took to Twitter to push his $1 trillion infrastructure package ahead of the Senate’s scheduled vote to wind down debate on the bill, which was crafted through ongoing bipartisan negotiations. The president called the spending package “a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” adding that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderate Democrats push for standalone infrastructure vote

Moderate Democrats are seeking to put pressure on House leadership to allow a standalone vote on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, while raising concerns about the party's plans for a broader $3.5 trillion package. A group of six moderate Democrats has started circulating a letter addressed to Speaker...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Clyburn: Pass voting bills or Democrats will lose majorities

As a young civil rights activist, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn was involved in protests that led to passage of the Voting Rights Act. Now, the 81-year-old Democrat from South Carolina, whose endorsement is widely credited with helping Joe Biden turn around his bid for the 2020 presidential nomination, says Congress needs to act to stop a new assault on voting.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Bill Cassidy: Senator Mike Lee Is Wrong About The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Being A Massive Inflation Bomb

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was part of the bipartisan infrastructure committee, tells Brian Kilmeade he thinks the bipartisan bill will pass the Senate probably this weekend and eventually pass the House and get signed into law by President Biden. Cassidy feels by passing the bipartisan bill it will make it less likely the democrats are able to pass the 3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation package. Cassidy disagreed with Senator Mike Lee who says the bipartisan bill is a massive inflation bomb stealing from the poor to give to the rich. Cassidy feels just about everything Senator Lee said about the bill is wrong and says if you speak to conservative economists the bill will not have the inflationary effects Lee claims will happen. Cassidy added, if you move beyond the rhetoric, there are lots of jobs that will be created for working Americans and will help improve key infrastructure that people will love because it will speed up their commute time. Senator Cassidy, who is a medical doctor, also addressed how the Covid Delta variant has caused an increase in infections. Cassidy says 99.5 percent of the people who are dying are unvaccinated as are most of the hospitalized. Cassidy says he is vaccinated and as a doctor he doesn’t want people to die and hopes more get vaccinated.

