Senate's key vote advances $1T infrastructure bill

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was part of the bipartisan infrastructure committee, tells Brian Kilmeade he thinks the bipartisan bill will pass the Senate probably this weekend and eventually pass the House and get signed into law by President Biden. Cassidy feels by passing the bipartisan bill it will make it less likely the democrats are able to pass the 3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation package. Cassidy disagreed with Senator Mike Lee who says the bipartisan bill is a massive inflation bomb stealing from the poor to give to the rich. Cassidy feels just about everything Senator Lee said about the bill is wrong and says if you speak to conservative economists the bill will not have the inflationary effects Lee claims will happen. Cassidy added, if you move beyond the rhetoric, there are lots of jobs that will be created for working Americans and will help improve key infrastructure that people will love because it will speed up their commute time. Senator Cassidy, who is a medical doctor, also addressed how the Covid Delta variant has caused an increase in infections. Cassidy says 99.5 percent of the people who are dying are unvaccinated as are most of the hospitalized. Cassidy says he is vaccinated and as a doctor he doesn’t want people to die and hopes more get vaccinated.