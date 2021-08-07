Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky Southwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.alerts.weather.gov
