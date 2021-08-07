Battling T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T plan on showing in new ads why consumers need 5G service
Verizon and AT&T had to scramble in order to change their 5G marketing schemes during the pandemic. CNBC says that both carriers had plans last year to show consumers via advertisements why they need to upgrade their phones and wireless plans to include 5G connectivity. But when the pandemic hit, all of a sudden showing how much faster 5G speeds help users download streaming movies in seconds wasn't as important as showing consumers how 5G helps them work from home, a message more in line with promoting cable firms.www.phonearena.com
