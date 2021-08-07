Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Falcons owner to sponsor Tagliabue fellowship

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpkB0_0bKyCwrG00

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:

___

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University.

Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue's honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the Hall in various departments.

Tagliabue pushed for career advancement and diversity in football while he was commissioner. The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule, named for former Pittsburgh Steelers owned and Hall of Famer Dan Rooney, under Tagliabue's watch and he was a driving force behind passage of the rule that requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate when hiring a head coach.

The rule since has been expanded to general manager and executive positions across the league.

“His impact on the game during his tenure as commissioner is immeasurable," Blank said. “Simply put, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without him.”

Akil Blount, son of Hall of Famer Ml Blount, was the first James Harris-Doug Williams fellow at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He now is an employee of the marketing team at the hall.

___

Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country artist Brad Paisley, with Jimmie Allen opening the show. But Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal.

In a statement through its publicist, Lynyrd Skynyrd said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

Allen has extended his set list to open the show. He also performs a duet with Paisley on current hit song “Freedom Was A Highway.”

___

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

A four-time All-Pro who twice won Super Bowls, Polamalu had to wait an extra year to be inducted because of the pandemic.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Rickey Medlocke
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Paul Tagliabue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Atlanta Falcons#The Rooney Rule#Hall Of Famer#The Gold Jacket Dinner#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Lynyrd Skynyrd out of Hall of Fame concert

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country artist...
NFLPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Ex-Commissioner Tagliabue enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. When Paul Tagliabue succeeded Pete Rozelle as NFL commissioner, the challenge already was monumental. Rozelle generally is considered the most successful league leader in sports history. Then Tagliabue was faced with so many...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Falcons owner Arthur Blank calls out Julio Jones for trade request

The Atlanta Falcons shocked many when they traded away star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Behind the scenes, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not all too pleased with the move. Jones reportedly requested a trade over the offseason after 10 seasons with the team. Instead of engaging...
NFLNBC Sports

Falcons sign J’Mon Moore

A new receiver is joining the Falcons at training camp. The Falcons announced that they signed J'Mon Moore to their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move to create space for Moore in Atlanta. Moore was a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Packers and he caught two passes for 15...
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Troy Polamalu Medically Cleared to Give Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu has been cleared to participate in his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. The four-time All-Pro had announced July 30 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was working with the Hall of Fame to fulfill...
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.
Abingdon, VAheraldcourier.com

Abingdon Falcon football

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lucas tradition continues on the interior lines for Falcons. While Martin Lucas is now playing college football, his brother, Dasean is a standout junior offensive lineman for Abingdon. His freshman brother, Alex, also plays for Abingdon. Both are interior linemen for the Falcons.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Training Camp Preview

The 13th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. The trio of hosts discuss a bevy of topics surrounding the Falcons training camp, including the recent COVID-19 list of John Atkins, Dante Fowler, Lee Smith , Kobe Jones, and Willie Wright . The episode also includes Matt, Jake, and Alex debating multiple position battles up and down the depth chart, including the edge defender opposite Dante Fowler, the cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell, the starting safety jobs, the starting left guard and the third wide receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. The guys finished up the episode with an updated 53-man roster projection. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NFLsportstalkatl.com

PFF acknowledges the youth and upside of the Falcons in their latest offensive line rankings

There are mixed feelings among fans and analysts regarding the Falcons offensive line — for obvious reasons. Fans tend to be more optimistic, especially considering the number of unproven linemen on Atlanta’s roster. Analysts tend to be more pessimistic for the exact same reason. Generally, offensive linemen take several seasons to acclimate to NFL caliber defenses, which is why I have little faith in the Falcons’ unit.
NFLYardbarker

Dante Fowler Activated by Falcons

Fowler has missed all of Falcons training camp so far, so he'll be significantly behind his teammates in what is a crucial season for him. The Falcons brought in Fowler as a free agent in 2020 with hopes of addressing the lack of quarterback pressure. Atlanta signed Fowler to a big money three-year $45 million contract.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Cowher thanked late Chiefs HC Marty Schottenheimer in Hall of Fame enshrinement speech

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bill Cowher is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher, who coached a dominant defense in Kansas City from 1989-1991, had his Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday night. He coached Chiefs greats like Derrick Thomas, Neil Smith, Kevin Ross, Albert Lewis, Deron Cherry and more. After his stint in Kansas City, Cowher went on to become the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He occupied that role for 15 years, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl XL with the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy