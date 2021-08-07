Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That's my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives," he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

LA deputies shot in ambush sue 'ghost gun' kit maker

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies badly wounded in an ambush shooting last year sued a Nevada company Monday for making the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. The lawsuit alleges Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an "untraceable home-assembled gun kit"...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Skies clear, allowing aircraft to help fight California fire

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic Northern California forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire. The newly clear skies will allow more than two dozen helicopters...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Texas hospital systems buckling under COVID-19 strain

From pop-up medical tents at Houston’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital to an official emergency declaration in Austin, hospital systems across Texas are buckling under the strain of rampant COVID-19 hospitalizations. As the Lone Star State emerges as an epicenter of the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge, intensive care unit beds are...
InternetPosted by
WSB Radio

US turns to social media influencers to boost vaccine rates

DENVER — (AP) — As a police sergeant in a rural town, Carlos Cornejo isn’t the prototypical social media influencer. But his Spanish-language Facebook page with 650,000 followers was exactly what Colorado leaders were looking for as they recruited residents to try to persuade the most vaccine-hesitant. Cornejo, 32, is...
Posted by
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: How do border policies affect US infection rates?

PHOENIX — (AP) — As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week accused Biden...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

MENDOCINO, Calif. — (AP) — Tourists flock by the thousands to the coastal town of Mendocino for its Victorian homes and cliff trails, but visitors this summer are also finding public portable toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: “Severe Drought. Please conserve water." Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms...
Henry County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Henry County Schools makes masks mandatory indoors

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Schools announced Monday that they will require masks for all indoor spaces as the Delta variant surges in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “The latest measure comes after careful consideration and consultation with our trusted health officials and...
Lancaster, NHPosted by
WSB Radio

Car, possible human remains of woman missing 43 years found submerged in Connecticut River

LANCASTER, N.H. — When Joe Canfield learned of the mysterious disappearance of Alberta Leeman, the unsolved case piqued the conservation officer’s interest. Canfield, who heads the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Remotely Operated Vehicle/Sonar Team, had experience using the team’s equipment to solve cold cases. He began looking at the 43-year-old case.
Nebraska StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Employees at Nebraska Family Dollar all quit

LINCOLN, Neb. — Employees at a Nebraska Family Dollar walked out of work, leaving a sign on the door to let customers know they all quit. A store manager quit about five days ago, KOLN reported. The last two employees at the store quit on Sunday but not before writing a sign on orange construction paper: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy