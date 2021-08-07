Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

2619 Central Ave

cheyennehomestore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis meticulously maintained, fully remodeled home, is located right in the heart of Cheyenne near all of the downtown amenities. The backyard features beautiful landscaping and plenty of space for entertaining. It is easy to see that this home has been loved and well cared for. Listing courtesy of Exp...

www.cheyennehomestore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Central Ave#Exp Realty Llc#Cheyenne Mls Idx#Re Max Capitol Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4210 Fillmore Ave

CHARMING TOWNHOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! This home Features 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, walk-in closets, main floor master suite, covered patio, fenced yard, with sprinkler system. Washer and Dryer included in sale. THIS IS THE HOUSE YOU WILL WANT TO CALL HOME!. Listing courtesy of Peak Properties,...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3123 Thomes Ave

Charming historic home! The covered front porch welcomes you in to a spacious living room and dining room. Windows surround the space making it warm and inviting. Large kitchen w/ big pantry, master bedroom w/ walk- in closet and updated bathroom on the main floor. Details of wood trim and tall ceilings make this home unique. Wood floors are waiting to be revealed. Finished attic makes the perfect guest suite or office. Fenced yard with extra parking off the ally. Close to downtown, parks and FE Warren AFB.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3202 Boxelder Dr

Charming family home on a spacious corner lot peppered with mature trees, youll also find beautiful flagstone, brick and large angular stone landscaping upon arrival. Step inside where youll find intentionally designed living space, an enormous 2nd master bedroom in the basement and an additional 5th non-egress bedroom with a walk-in closet and new flooring in the family room. Dazzling newly refinished hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, outdoor sitting areas with hookup for hot tub and a covered patio.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

603 Rodeo Ave

Looking for Western Hills: Central Triad? Here it is - a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage updated home with a large fenced yard. Live large in the remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, and inviting living room with a stacked rock fireplace. The walk-out basement is home to an ample family room, huge pantry & storage room. See it today!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

5448 Walker Rd

Clean and Well Maintained Country Club Square Townhome! Rare ranch-style unit! Gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with ensuite half-bath! Updated kitchen appliances! Finished basement with huge family room, office/den and 3rd bedroom with 3/4 bath! Updated furnace and water heater! Fabulous covered patio! oversized 2-car detached garage with opener and workspaces! Great corner unit close to everything! Central AC!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3665 Dover Rd

WHAT A FUN HOUSE!Decades of laughter and smiles with a large family and circle of friends have been accentuated and accommodated in this rare floor plan.If there was another need or idea it was added to the property.Exceptionally large rooms with lots of glass-work enables one to view several rooms at a time.Kitchen and casual dining are fabulous with open boxed beam ceilings allowing solar and bright light from the sky.Anything goes in the enclosed patio and deck.Brick exterior,yard work free. Be creative!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

776 Hyde Merritt Rd

Peace & Serenity on this beautiful Wyoming property! The Views are to die for! Best of so many worlds, 15 mins. to fishing, 15 mins. to town & an abundance of wildlife. All located on one level living! Horse property with loafing shed, fenced pastures, rock formations. Quality manufactured home. Huge kitchen opens to living room with lots of cabinets. Blaze King wood stove heats the entire home. Brand New Carpet, and fresh paint. Don't miss out. Call today for your personal showing.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1307 Ashford Dr

This wonderful home offers a country setting close to town. You will love the open floor plan. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and main floor laundry. Move-in ready, high speed internet, oversized 2 car garage and so much more! Offered at $350,000. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4607 Oasis St

This immaculate home has been completely remodeled! You can enjoy the amazing views that overlook Cheyenne and its 2 acres from the large deck. The beautiful master suite has a big walk-in closet and a 5 piece bathroom. There is 1 additional bathroom and 2 bedrooms. This home is perfect for entertaining with its open concept design.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

6108 Shannon Ave

Don't miss this home with loads of potential in a great location! It boasts 3 beds, 2 baths, central A/C and a 1 car garage on a large lot. Great starter home or investment property! Pictures coming Thursday, 8/19. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Capitol Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4635 E 13TH ST

Cozy 2 bedroom corner townhome in a quiet neighborhood that is close to schools, shopping, eating, and the interstate. Great starter home for newly married couple or a small family. It would also make an amazing rental/airBNB. Newly remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Capitol Properties....
House Rentoucampus.org

7359 W Greer Ave

Remodeled West Valley home for rent! - Property Id: 642208. This exceptional home is over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include, new countertops, refinished cabinetry, brand new Coreluxe wood vinyl flooring (100% waterproof!) throughout and the whole interior has been repainted! Close to shopping and Sundance Park!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1847 Edgewater Ave

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in a cool location where you can walk to coffee or dinner or the movies! New paint, new carpet and lights, new vinyl siding. An 18x10 wood deck. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

5106 Cable Ave

Discover the pleasure of home ownership with this delightful bi-level located in a desirable neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, living room, family room with fireplace and wet bar, large laundry room, and a storage room. Convenient location for shopping. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

4655 S Lulu Ave

Homes as nice as this are few and far between. This recently updated, spacious ranch is now available and is sure to go fast. With 1,628 square feet on one floor, there's so much this home has to offer. Beginning at the front porch, it's large enough to add seating and the space is pretty with the raised flower bed. You'll enter the home into a nice living room and dining area. There are two bedrooms and a full updated bathroom through the hall. Beautiful original refinished hardwood flooring throughout this entire space. The updated kitchen has ample storage and counter space, views to the family room, and comes complete with stainless steel appliances including the kitchen refrigerator. Passing through the kitchen you'll find a large family room with a wood burning stove and access to the backyard patio and deck. Off of the family room is the main level laundry, another updated full bathroom, and the master bedroom. The master bedroom has two closets, one has a barn door access as well as a custom, built-in hinged chest for additional storage. The garage is great as it's an attached, oversized two car with a large 2nd bay. Perfect for working in the garage or additional storage space. The large backyard of this home is fenced and contains a large concrete patio with a built-in fire pit, a back deck, and a couple sheds, both remaining with the sale of the home. You cannot beat the location of this corner lot, at .37 acre, in a quiet neighborhood near the highway, shopping, and favorite restaurants. Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely home your own.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

82 Rivers Ave

Large 6 family apartment building. Great income. Listing information © 2021 MLS Property Information Network. All information is deemed reliable but should be independently verified. Listing provided courtesy of The Ashton, Gallagher, Ag & Bloom Team of Gallagher Real Estate. The property listing data and information set forth herein were...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

411 N Meridian Ave

Great home with room to spare. HVAC, Roof is only 2 years old. Giant oversized 4 car garage/man cave. Great place to call home. Seller is motivated and ready to sell, please submit any offer. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not...
Darien, CTScribe

110 Hecker Ave

Sunny 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath plus den Ranch in convenient neighborhood. Renovated Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Central A/C. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Bluestone Patio. Landscaping & Snow Removal Included. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
Norwalk, CTScribe

8 Union Ave

The IVE at Union - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Efficient heating systems with programmable thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

8516 W Greenfield Ave

1 Bedroom Upper - Leasing Agent Shanda: 262-289-7534. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Shanda to set up a showing 262-289-7534. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy