2619 Central Ave

Homes as nice as this are few and far between. This recently updated, spacious ranch is now available and is sure to go fast. With 1,628 square feet on one floor, there's so much this home has to offer. Beginning at the front porch, it's large enough to add seating and the space is pretty with the raised flower bed. You'll enter the home into a nice living room and dining area. There are two bedrooms and a full updated bathroom through the hall. Beautiful original refinished hardwood flooring throughout this entire space. The updated kitchen has ample storage and counter space, views to the family room, and comes complete with stainless steel appliances including the kitchen refrigerator. Passing through the kitchen you'll find a large family room with a wood burning stove and access to the backyard patio and deck. Off of the family room is the main level laundry, another updated full bathroom, and the master bedroom. The master bedroom has two closets, one has a barn door access as well as a custom, built-in hinged chest for additional storage. The garage is great as it's an attached, oversized two car with a large 2nd bay. Perfect for working in the garage or additional storage space. The large backyard of this home is fenced and contains a large concrete patio with a built-in fire pit, a back deck, and a couple sheds, both remaining with the sale of the home. You cannot beat the location of this corner lot, at .37 acre, in a quiet neighborhood near the highway, shopping, and favorite restaurants. Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely home your own.