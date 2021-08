JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – STAY CALM! It is really not that bad, Monday was not a great day for Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence threw 3 interceptions during the team period of practice. Monday was the first day the defense was encouraged to play tight coverage and attack the ball. The defense responded by giving Trevor Lawrence something to think about. Lawrence working with the starter on offense for the 2nd day in a row but he did not appear to be on the same page with his receivers. 2 of the 3 turnovers appeared to be miscommunications.