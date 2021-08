As a kid, one of my fondest memories was going to the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival with my mom. Her eyes would open widely as she saw the creations of talented sand sculptors and she would always take pictures. But I was in it for a different reason — the food. My mom never said no to fried dough so that was my time to indulge. If food and sculptures don’t sound like your thing, you can also attend a jazz performance, a memorial light display, a Shakespeare play or a night of performances by local BIPOC artists.