Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,317 new cases, 76 hospitalizations

By Jennifer Bowers
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, August 7, a total of 1,140,917 (+2,317) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,501 (+76) hospitalizations and 8,527 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,838,358 people — or 49.95% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 13,353 from the previous day.

