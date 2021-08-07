Cancel
Caldwell County, NC

Virtual Learning Option Opens for Students in Grades K-12

By Caldwell County Schools
caldwelljournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR, NC (August 3, 2021) — Due to the reported spike in COVID-19 cases and the decision to make mask wearing optional, Caldwell County School System reopens an enrollment period for Caldwell Online, full remote virtual learning, for the 2021-2022 school year for students in grades K-12. The application process opens August 3, 2021, through Tuesday, August 10 at 5 pm. Applications will not be accepted after this period.

